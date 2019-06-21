Anti-government protests in Tbilisi resume (LIVE)

Anti-government protests in Tbilisi continue near the parliament building located on Rustaveli Avenue. A live video of the protest was posted on Ruptly Youtube in the beginning of the protest. Police have arrived at the scene in their cars. More and more protesters are joining the protest. There are also students and parents with their children.
Yesterday, thousands of opposition members and civil rights activists launched protests against the presence of a delegation from the Russian State Duma in the Georgian parliament. The protests left dozens of participants, police officers and mass media representatives injured.
It is stated that students of Tbilisi State University refusing to join the protest in front of the parliament building are holding a separate protest near the first main building of the University.
“We are students protesting against Russian occupation peacefully, and we will never allow occupation again,” the students declare.