Sunday
June 23
Georgian Airways to offer its passengers Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow flights
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Georgian Airways will offer its passengers Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow flights because of a ban on direct flights to Russian cities from July 8.

This measure has been taken after the order which Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday, and with respect to prohibiting Russian airlines from conducting flights from Russia to Georgia, starting from July 8.

Putin has signed this order amid protests in Georgia’s capital city of Tbilisi, and which were triggered due to the presence of a Russian delegation in the Georgian parliament.

 
