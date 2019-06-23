Artsakh president congratulates Armenia Sarkissian

STEPANAKERT. – President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia, in connection with his birthday anniversary.
Sahakyan conveyed congratulations on behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh. He wished that president continued his contribution to the strengthening and prosperity of Armenia and its people, to the consistent consolidation of the independent Armenianstatehood and the solution of national issues.
“I once again congratulate you wishing peace, robust health, success and all the best to you and your family,” he said.