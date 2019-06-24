Armenian Major-General appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed a decree on appointing Major General Mikayel Arzumanyan deputy commander of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, reports the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that on July 18, 2018, upon the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Mikayel Arzumanyan had been dismissed from the position of deputy chief military inspector, according to his application. The army general was appointed to the position by the June 27 decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.