Armenia woman charged with strangling 7-year-old daughter to death
Armenia woman charged with strangling 7-year-old daughter to death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Anna Karapetyan, 30, has been charged Monday for strangling her 7-year-old daughter to death in Hartagyugh village of Lori Province. Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A criminal charge was filed against this woman on one count of murder, and she faces an 8- to 15-year prison sentence.

The preliminary investigation body has filed a petition with the court to have her arrested.

On June 21, the Spitak city hospital received a report that a woman had strangled her 7-year-old child to death in Hartagyugh village of Lori Province. Subsequently, this 30-year-old woman—who lives in capital city Yerevan—had attempted to commit suicide by swallowing a large amount of medical tablets.

According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am received, after strangling her daughter, the woman had held her deceased mother’s photo in her hands and said, “I’m sending the child to my mother.”
