Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform
Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Venice Commission authorized the preparation of an urgent opinion on the reform of the judicial code of Armenia. The decision was made during the Plenary Session of the Venice Commission on June 21-22.

The document released as a result of the session says, the Commission was informed on recent constitutional developments in Armenia, including on the recent public declarations regarding the sitting members of the Constitutional Court. The Commission asked the president to follow the situation closely with a view to making, if appropriate, a public statement in this respect.

The Commission authorised the preparation of an urgent opinion on the reform of the judicial code of Armenia to be forwarded to the requesting authorities prior to the October Plenary Session.
