Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova.

As reports the press service of the Ministry of Justice, the minister, attaching importance to the cooperation with the Council of Europe, stated that Armenia is on the path to making serious reforms in the judiciary and that it will need the best experience and expert advice of its colleagues from the Council of Europe.

Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova congratulated Minister Badasyan on his appointment and emphasized that the Ministry of Justice is one of the major partners of the Council of Europe.

During the meeting, the minister touched upon implementation of the draft Judicial and Legal Reforms and Anti-Corruption Strategies and the possible support of the Council of Europe in implementation.

The head of the Council of Europe Office emphasized that judicial and legal reforms, the capacity-building of the Probation Service and improvement of the penitentiary system are among the priorities of the Office and that the Council of Europe is ready to support the efforts being made in this direction.