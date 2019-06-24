News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan
Armenia Justice Minister receives Head of Council of Europe Office in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan received today Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova.

As reports the press service of the Ministry of Justice, the minister, attaching importance to the cooperation with the Council of Europe, stated that Armenia is on the path to making serious reforms in the judiciary and that it will need the best experience and expert advice of its colleagues from the Council of Europe.

Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova congratulated Minister Badasyan on his appointment and emphasized that the Ministry of Justice is one of the major partners of the Council of Europe.

During the meeting, the minister touched upon implementation of the draft Judicial and Legal Reforms and Anti-Corruption Strategies and the possible support of the Council of Europe in implementation.

The head of the Council of Europe Office emphasized that judicial and legal reforms, the capacity-building of the Probation Service and improvement of the penitentiary system are among the priorities of the Office and that the Council of Europe is ready to support the efforts being made in this direction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Asylum applications in EU+ decrease in 2018
“Asylum applications in the EU+ decreased for the third consecutive year in 2018…
 Armenia Deputy PM receives Head of EU Delegation
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Switalski presented the...
 Cyprus expects 'stronger' EU stand on Turkey's drilling
President Nicos Anastasiades said he was not optimistic about...
 CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 officially launched
The meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the...
 Armenia Ombudsman receives CoE Deputy Secretary General
Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni presented the areas of the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022 and...
 CoE expresses willingness to support reforms in Armenia judiciary
The Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation between the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos