PACE: Russia applies for confirming its powers

The Russian delegation on Tuesday filed an application for confirmation of its authority in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Russian State Duma (lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters.

"A decision on the resolution has been made. Shortly after this resolution was passed, we applied for participation,” TASS reported quoting Volodin

According to Volodin, "the Russian delegation is invited to work" and the decision made by PACE enables Russian parliamentarians "to start working.”

He has not ruled out that during the procedure on confirming Russia’s powers "some destructive forces" could try to take steps to limit them.