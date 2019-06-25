Armenia MP explains his vote against return of Russian delegation to PACE

On behalf of the Armenian delegation to Strasbourg, I greeted the Russian delegation having returned to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the head of the delegation Pyotr Tolstoy. This is what head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Ruben Rubinyan wrote on his Facebook page, attaching his photos with the Russian delegates.

“I was also glad to meet with chairman of our partnering committee of the Parliament of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov, who is also a member of the Russian delegation.

I would also like to inform that during yesterday’s vote, due to a technical difficulty, my vote was registered as a vote “against”, not “in favor”, and I made a statement on this during the plenary session of the PACE today, and my statement was attached to the minutes of the session.

In spite of the statements by sinister people, there is absolutely no problem between us and our Russian colleagues, and we are considering the issue of organizing an event for rapprochement,” wrote Rubinyan.