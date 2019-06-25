News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia MP explains his vote against return of Russian delegation to PACE
Armenia MP explains his vote against return of Russian delegation to PACE
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

On behalf of the Armenian delegation to Strasbourg, I greeted the Russian delegation having returned to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the head of the delegation Pyotr Tolstoy. This is what head of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Ruben Rubinyan wrote on his Facebook page, attaching his photos with the Russian delegates.

“I was also glad to meet with chairman of our partnering committee of the Parliament of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov, who is also a member of the Russian delegation.

I would also like to inform that during yesterday’s vote, due to a technical difficulty, my vote was registered as a vote “against”, not “in favor”, and I made a statement on this during the plenary session of the PACE today, and my statement was attached to the minutes of the session.

In spite of the statements by sinister people, there is absolutely no problem between us and our Russian colleagues, and we are considering the issue of organizing an event for rapprochement,” wrote Rubinyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation
The powers of the Russian delegation were challenged on both formal and political grounds…
 Armenia implements 7 GRECO recommendations out of 24
Armenia has been evaluated in 2014 and the first compliance report was published in 2017…
 PACE: Russia applies for confirming its powers
"A decision on the resolution has been made…
 How did Armenian delegation vote for Russia's return to PACE?
The head of the Armenian delegation Ruben Rubinyan voted against the resolution…
Venice Commission authorized preparation of urgent opinion on Armenia judicial code’s reform
The Commission was informed on recent constitutional developments in Armenia…
 Gabriella Battaini-Dragoni: CoE already guaranteed considerable financial assistance to Armenia
Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan received the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos