Peskov not ruling out Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka

The Kremlin continues to work on preparing a meeting between Russian and American leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, in Osaka, the spokesperson for Russian President, Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov clarified that the meeting of Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev with his colleagues from Israel and the US could be considered as part of the preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Russian and US presidents. At the same time, Peskov declined to comment on the agreements reached on Syria.
Earlier, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev at the conclusion of the trilateral meeting in Jerusalem with US security advisor John Bolton and Head of the National Security Council of Israel Meir Ben-Shabbat said that Russia calls on the US and Israeli sides to join efforts to destroy all the terrorists who remain in Syria.