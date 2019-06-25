Decision to arrest Armenia's second president has to be implemented immediately

YEREVAN. – The judge instructed police to implement the decision to arrest Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan immediately, Prosecutor in Kocharyan's case in the Court of Appeal Petroos Petrosyan told reporters.

Asked whether Kocharyan, who is charged with overthrowing constitutional order, would be arrested today, the prosecutor said that the decision is in effect after it is declared.

Earlier the judge decided to cancel the decision by Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to release Kocharyan from custody based on the personal pledge by Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) incumbent President Bako Sahakyan and second President Arkadi Ghukasyan as well as the decision to pass the case to the Constiitutional Court.