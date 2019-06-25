News
Russian Railways delegation in Armenia, no meeting with Armenia PM scheduled
Russian Railways delegation in Armenia, no meeting with Armenia PM scheduled
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The delegation of Russian Railways railway company is in Armenia under the leadership of Deputy CEO Alexander Misharin. In an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan refuted the mass media outlets’ information about tomorrow’s meeting with Nikol Pashinyan.

“There is no meeting on the Prime Minister’s agenda, and it was not even scheduled,” Karapetyan stated, adding that there will be a meeting at the level of deputy Prime Ministers.

The press service of the railway company also confirmed the Russian delegation’s visit, but had trouble saying something about the delegation’s agenda.

Last summer, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed that it was revealed that South Caucasus Railway CJSC had misused $60,000,000.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
