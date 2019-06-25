Artur Ghazinyan: Nikol Pashinyan turned Robert Kocharyan into political factor

Artur Ghazinyan has posted the following on his Facebook page: “Nikol Pashinyan turned Robert Kocharyan into a political factor.
He is persistently not allowing anyone to turn the page of the former authorities over since fighting with the past makes him feel very comfortable.
He knows very well that he is helpless in the fight with the future forces and is avoiding dealing with the politics of the future.
The only thing I don’t understand is why Robert Kocharyan is the only one who has been chosen as the target in this fight with the past.
Perhaps Pashinyan will explain this casus, or will declare that he will not interfere in the activities of investigative bodies…
We’ll see…things will become clear soon.”