Armenian man, 41, dies after being shot in Russia

An Armenian man has died Tuesday after being shot in Russia.

The shooting occurred in Novosibirsk, and involving persons who are originally from Armenia.

As a result, Andranik Muradyan, 41, was shot, NGS.RU reported. The shots were fired by unidentified persons, and from inside a car with Armenian license plates.

The shooting victim died on route to hospital.

As per the respective statement, Muradyan had sustained wounds to his chest, heart, limbs, abdomen, and head.

Police have found ten cartridge cases at the scene.

The criminals are being searching for.