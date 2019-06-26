News
Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
Armenian FM receives EU Special Representative
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received today the delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the EU Special Representative’s regular visits and such meetings for discussion on regional issues and the issues within the scope of the mandate of the EU Special Representative.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the latest developments of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and details about the consultations held with the foreign minister of Azerbajian under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group in Washington. Touching upon the escalation of the situation along the length of the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and Azerbaijan in the period preceding the meeting, Minister Mnatsakanyan underscored the negative impact that such developments have on the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

To advance the peace process, Armenia’s foreign minister attached importance to the formation of an environment for peace-building and, within the scope of this, the strengthening of the ceasefire regime, the implementation of risk reduction actions and the exclusion of a belligerent rhetoric.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
