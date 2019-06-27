News
Ardshinbank continues branch modernization
Ardshinbank continues branch modernization
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank continues to improve its branch network and receive customers in offices renovated with new technology and layouts. The Kentron and Aghasyan branches, located in Yerevan’s Kentron community, have been modernized to create a more interactive and comfortable atmosphere and provide high quality and complex banking services for the customers.

Due to a 24/7 service area in the branch, customers take banking transactions all day and any time of the week: cash in and out, loan repayments, deposit and account replenishment, utility payments and many other services.

It should be reminded that Ardshinbank’s customers are increasingly using the Mobile Banking app to move their money. To download the Mobile Banking app, please visit.

Ardshinbank's branch network is one of the largest in the Armenian banking system - today the bank has 63 operating branches, of which 18 are in Yerevan, 45 in the regions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
