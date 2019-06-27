Armenia, Malta to open direct air communication

Armenia and Malta have a broad agenda for bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Malta Carmelo Abela.

According to the minister, his colleague was in Armenia in October and participated in the La Francophonie summit.

The parties intend to further deepen the political dialogue, he said adding that during the meeting, they discussed numerous issues on the Armenia-EU agenda.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked his Maltese counterpart for ratifying the Armenia-EU deal in September. The parties also condemned the issue of accelerating the discussion of visa liberalization.

Particular attention was paid to the discussion of bilateral relations. The sides noted that the trade and economic turnover is not impressive. However, noted a number of areas where the parties are interested in cooperation. First of all, these are innovative technologies, agriculture, culture, education. The foreign ministers discussed the opening of the seasonal direct communication.

Our relations are based on common European values, he said adding that cooperation is also developing in multilateral venues, including the UN.

He presented to his colleague the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “Talks will continue. There is no shortage of topics for discussion. The agenda is very rich, and there is a great desire to deepen relations,” the minister said.

Carmelo Abela noted that this is a historical visit, and relations between the two countries are built on the basis of excellent relations between nations.

Armenian-Maltese relationships are deepening and getting stronger he said adding that Malta actively assists Armenia to deepen relations with the EU in a number of areas.

“The fact of ratification of the agreement is a practical proof of this intention,” said Abela, adding that along with political ties it is necessary to develop relations between entrepreneurs.

At the same time, he agreed with his colleague that the volume of trade is not impressive. The minister said that he is ready and at the next meeting an agreement on the exclusion of double taxation will be signed.

The sides noted that the direct air communication will so open.