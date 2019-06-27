Boris Johnson: Odds of no-deal Brexit are a million-to-one against

The main contender for the post of UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, considers the scenario of Brexit without an agreement on terms to be unlikely, The Guardian reported.

Johnson pointed out that if he came to the post of prime minister, the policy of the UK government will be aimed at the implementation of the Brexit on October 31.

“It is absolutely vital that we prepare for a no-deal Brexit if we are going to get a deal,” he said. “But I don’t think that is where we are going to end up – I think it is a million-to-one against – but it is vital that we prepare.”

On June 7, UK Prime Minister Theresa May officially informed the Conservative Party Committee that she was leaving the post of Tory leader, which gave the ruling political force a formal reason to start a campaign to elect their new head. Johnson and the head of the British Foreign Office, Jeremy Hunt, entered the final stage of the election of the Conservative leader. The name of the new Tory leader will be known on July 23, who will have to assume the post of prime minister the next day.