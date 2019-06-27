News
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople forced to postpone locum tenens election
Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople forced to postpone locum tenens election
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The governor’s office of Istanbul has sent a letter to the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople with the request to postpone the elections of the locum tenens until July 4.

The statement by the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople states that the reason why the elections are postponed is because the governor’s office has to coordinate activities.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople convened an assembly and decided to hold the elections of the locum tenens and sent a letter to the governor’s office of Istanbul and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey.
