SCPEC candidate: Armenia should have companies with dominant position in market

There should be companies and organizations with a dominant position in the market in Armenia, said on Friday at the extraordinary meeting of the Armenian Parliament during the discussion of the candidacy for the position of a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, a candidate for the vacant position, economist Edgar Chagharyan.

According to him, monopolies are evidence that their owners have achieved some success.

“It is the monopolists who should be daily monitored by the State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition so that they do not have the opportunity to abuse their position. We must eliminate all manifestations of unfair competition in cooperation with other structures, using all the SCPEC instruments,” Chagharyan noted.