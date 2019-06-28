News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
June 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.32
EUR
542.95
RUB
7.57
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
SCPEC candidate: Armenia should have companies with dominant position in market
SCPEC candidate: Armenia should have companies with dominant position in market
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

There should be companies and organizations with a dominant position in the market in Armenia, said on Friday at the extraordinary meeting of the Armenian Parliament during the discussion of the candidacy for the position of a member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, a candidate for the vacant position, economist Edgar Chagharyan.

According to him, monopolies are evidence that their owners have achieved some success.

“It is the monopolists who should be daily monitored by the State Committee for the Protection of Economic Competition so that they do not have the opportunity to abuse their position. We must eliminate all manifestations of unfair competition in cooperation with other structures, using all the SCPEC instruments,” Chagharyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MPs may certify all Armenian Real Estate Cadastre’s documents with special code
Any citizen who for some reason will need to verify the validity of a document will be able to freely access…
 Newspaper: 49% is “poor businessman” in Armenia
The experts’ circles are conducting various studies related to the situations in, indicators of, and data on the economic domains of the country…
 Issues on winemaking in Armenia discussed with international donor organizations
Head of GIZ Armenia Anna Kempa touched upon...
 Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Minister: Armenia has seen 86% growth of jewelry imports over past 5 months
Based on the results of the past five months of this year...
 Armenia PM appoints acting director of State Water Committee's PIU
Upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Vahram Mkrtchyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos