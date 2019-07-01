News
Armenian analyst: No dividing lines in Karabakh
Armenian analyst: No dividing lines in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

There is no dividing line in Karabakh. All dividing lines are artificial. This is what Head of the International Center for Human Development, politician Tevan Poghosyan said during a press conference today.

The analyst stated that local self-government elections will be held in September and will be followed by parliamentary and presidential elections in spring of next year.

“Should we allow the elements of the political struggle to turn into dividing lines? If there are certain allegations, they need to be specifically addressed,” he stated.

Tevan Poghosyan stressed the fact that Armenia’s security depends on Karabakh’s security and vice versa.

“It is necessary to assess what kind of an impact this or that evaluation will have on Armenia’s security,” the politician added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
