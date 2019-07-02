Porsche shows prototype of its first electric car Taycan

Porsche brought a late prototype of its first production electric car, Taycan, to Shanghai, electrek reported.

The demonstration will take place at the Porsche Experience Center. The electric car has already been driven by Li Chao, a Chinese rider in the Asian Carrera Cup car championship.

“The exceptional performance typical for Porsche was a clear development objective for the Taycan. You can sense that right from the start. From uncompromisingly sporty to surprisingly comfortable, the chassis of the new Taycan covers a wide range and successfully combines the precise handling of a sports car and the long-distance comfort of a saloon. In addition to its low centre of gravity, the rear-axle steering also plays a crucial role. The Taycan steers into corners very directly and has plenty of grip,” he said.

Porsche Taycan will be equipped with two electric motors, similar to those used on the hybrid sport prototype Porsche 919 Hybrid.

Porsche has already confirmed some of the specs of its first battery-electric model; the upcoming Taycan will be capable of pulling a 0-62mph (100km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and a 0-124mph (200km/h) in less than 12 seconds. Top speed will be over 155mph (250km/h).