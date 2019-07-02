News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
USD
476.98
EUR
540.18
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.98
EUR
540.18
RUB
7.55
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Porsche shows prototype of its first electric car Taycan
Porsche shows prototype of its first electric car Taycan
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Porsche brought a late prototype of its first production electric car, Taycan, to Shanghai, electrek reported.

The demonstration will take place at the Porsche Experience Center. The electric car has already been driven by Li Chao, a Chinese rider in the Asian Carrera Cup car championship.

“The exceptional performance typical for Porsche was a clear development objective for the Taycan. You can sense that right from the start. From uncompromisingly sporty to surprisingly comfortable, the chassis of the new Taycan covers a wide range and successfully combines the precise handling of a sports car and the long-distance comfort of a saloon. In addition to its low centre of gravity, the rear-axle steering also plays a crucial role. The Taycan steers into corners very directly and has plenty of grip,” he said.

Porsche Taycan will be equipped with two electric motors, similar to those used on the hybrid sport prototype Porsche 919 Hybrid.

Porsche has already confirmed some of the specs of its first battery-electric model; the upcoming Taycan will be capable of pulling a 0-62mph (100km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and a 0-124mph (200km/h) in less than 12 seconds. Top speed will be over 155mph (250km/h).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Carlos Ghosn’s wife calls G20 leaders to help her husband
“My husband’s basic human rights have been violated…
 Ferrari 250 GTO recognized as work of art
“It’s the first time in Italy that a car has been recognised as a work of art…
 Premier: Car imports to Armenia are increasing
But the growth in exports is not duly recorded…
 Uber to launch air taxi in Melbourne by 2023
"As major cities grow, the heavy reliance on private car ownership will not be sustainable…
 New Kia crossover spied with no camouflage
The car has more lines and creases than most of Kia's relatively organic designs of late…
Kazakh envoy on cars imports to Armenia: Game rules must be equal for everyone in EEU
He noted that the meeting of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos