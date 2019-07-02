Armenia Parliament speaker meets with Uruguay House of Representatives President

Within the framework of the International Forum ”Development of Parliamentarism” going on in Moscow on July 1-2 the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the President of the House of Representatives of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Cecilia Bottino.

Welcoming his Uruguayan colleague, the President of the National Assembly has underlined that the relations between Armenia and Uruguay are based on the friendship of many years and mutual trust, which is a good basis for calling into life perspective programmes of cooperation between two countries. Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated his colleague on being elected President of the House of Representatives.

Cecilia Bottino has informed that after being elected she has already had managed to meet with the Armenian community in Uruguay, which has a great role in the public-political life. She has noted that every year in the parliament of Uruguay events dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The President of the Armenian Parliament thanked his colleagues of Uruguay for their position in the Nagorno Karabakh issue. Ararat Mirzoyan informed that Armenia-Uruguay Friendship Group had already been in the National Assembly of the seventh convocation, expressing hope that the latter would actively work.

The President of the House of Representatives of Uruguay expressed readiness of cooperation with the Armenian colleagues, noting that recently the opening of the Chief Consulate of Uruguay to Armenia would give new impetus to the relations in many spheres between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan invited his colleague to visit Armenia.