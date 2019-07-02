16th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Armenia and Iran held

Tehran hosted today the 16th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Reza Ardakanian, as reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia.

In his welcoming remarks, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Iran for hosting the intergovernmental session and for cordially receiving the Armenian delegation and viewed the joint activities of the task forces as effective.

Grigoryan stressed the fact that the 16th session of the intergovernmental commission is the first session being held after ratification of the ad-hoc agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran by the parliaments of Iran and Armenia.

During the session, the members of the commission discussed the deepening of cooperation in sectors of mutual interest and touched upon the opportunities for enhancement of relations in the spheres of energy, nature protection, transport, finance, trade, economy, education, culture and several other sectors.

The session was followed by the signing of a memorandum of mutual understanding on the 16th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.