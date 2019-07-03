News
Armenia’s Justice Minister, CoE Secretary General meet in Strasbourg
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan and authorized representative of the government to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Yeghishe Kirakosyan met with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland during their visit to Strasbourg.

They also met with Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos, President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio and other Council of Europe top officials.

They discussed judicial reforms and anti-corruption strategy during the meetings.

 
Հայերեն and Русский
