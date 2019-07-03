Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We have high hopes on the US, a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, and you, Mr. President, for a peaceful and fair resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in line with the norms of international law and within the scope of territorial integrity of our country,” the congratulatory message reads, Azerbaijani mass media outlets cite.

Aliyev stated that friendly and partnering relations link the US and Azerbaijan.

“Our cooperation in several sectors is strategic partnership. We intend to continue multilateral efforts for the fight against terrorism and to ensure global security,” Aliyev stated.