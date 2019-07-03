News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated US President Donald Trump on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We have high hopes on the US, a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, and you, Mr. President, for a peaceful and fair resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in line with the norms of international law and within the scope of territorial integrity of our country,” the congratulatory message reads, Azerbaijani mass media outlets cite.

Aliyev stated that friendly and partnering relations link the US and Azerbaijan.

“Our cooperation in several sectors is strategic partnership. We intend to continue multilateral efforts for the fight against terrorism and to ensure global security,” Aliyev stated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
The Armenian side received an invitation from UNESCO to participate as an observer in the 43rd session…
 Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word
Armenia is raising the matter of arms race initiated by Azerbaijan during all meetings...
MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises
“We do not believe in the possibility of progress in terms of truce violations…
 Congresswoman Chu introduces amendment backing withdrawal of snipers from Artsakh border
“We welcome Representative’s Chu’s pro-peace amendment in support of the Royce Engel proposals…
 Armenia analyst on Azerbaijan's exchange of prisoners of war
Poghosyan expressed confidence that there will be serious...
 OSCE Co-chairs urge Karabakh conflict parties to undertake additional humanitarian efforts
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Vienna and Bratislava from 27-28 June...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos