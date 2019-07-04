Karabakh Parliament Speaker congratulates newly elected European Parliament President

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan conveyed today a congratulatory message to newly elected President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli, reports the Department of News and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

The message particularly reads as follows:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and myself, I congratulate you on being elected President of the European Parliament.

The mission of the European Parliament for protection of freedom, human rights and democratic values is important not only in the territory of the European Union, but also beyond its borders.

Artsakh also believes in democratic values; our people are also consistent with their aspiration to build a democratic country and strengthen rule of law.

In this sense, Artsakh highly appreciates its relations with Members of the European Parliament which are an invaluable resource for exchange of experience.

I hope, during your presidency, the European Parliament becomes more integrative for the institutions and nations sharing its values.

Once again, I congratulate you and wish you success for the democratic home of Europe and a Europe with open doors.”