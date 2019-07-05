FM: My goal is to strengthen sense of ownership of Artsakh authorities

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held on Friday 3-hour-talks with Artsakh President Bako Sahakayan.
“This is a joint question, our common question. And this reflects the intention that we are talking about now, the intention to ensure the involvement of Artsakh in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, to strengthen the sense of ownership among the Artsakh authorities,” he told reporters. “I have a very important goal - to ensure the right perception, sense of ownership,” he added.