Armenian FM: Wide range of issues discussed during talks

Armenian PM: I had effective meeting with my Vietnamese counterpart

Ex-president: Many pretend to be know-all and try to comment on Constitution

Israeli Energy Minister pessimistic about talks with Lebanon

President Bako Sahakyan signs laws

Armenia’s President arrives in Syunik province with working visit

Iran blames UK for illegal seizure of oil tanker

RPA representatives led by Armenia’s 3rd President visits Aghdzk village

Pregnant woman, 20, dies in Armenia’s Syunik

Armenian Presidential Administration receives letter from Constitutional Court Judge

Pashinyan, Putin discuss cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO

Cyprus Defense Minister presents Armenia Parliament speaker details of cooperation between two defense ministries

Unknown attacks people in center of plasma donation

Bolton on Iran: There has been no strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons

Pashinyan has phone talks with Putin

Artsakh President meets participants of 'Towards Holy Etchmiadzin, Towards Sacred Artsakh' Pan-Armenian Youth forum

Armenia FM signs consultation plan with his Artsakh counterpart

Russian FSS detains suspected of treason

Heads of Armenian, Russian central banks discuss cooperation issues

Armenian doctors save life of young man with 14 stab wounds

Chiefs of Armenian National Security Service and Police awarded Major-General (PHOTOS)

First Russian S-400 systems to arrive in Turkey early next week

President: Most perfect Constitution will turn into non-worthy document if it is unfairly interpreted

Armenia PM: Possible encroachments of constitutional order will be excluded

US and Taliban trying to finalize draft deal

Armenia Constitutional Court chair: Constitution is main guarantor of stable development of state

AntiFake.am representatives, Civic Consciousness NGO holding action on Constitution Day

Major fire on Georgian-Armenian border

Armenian FM: Artsakh’s participation in talks is one of key issues on agenda

FM: My goal is to strengthen sense of ownership of Artsakh authorities

Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Vietnam (PHOTOS)

2 people arrested In Washington for burning US flag near White House

PM Pashinyan congratulates Armenia's Constitution Day

Billionaire dies as result of helicopter crash in US

Armenia President congratulates newly elected European Council President

Armenia FM: Nagorno-Karabakh issue has been and remains most important issue

Armenia MFA hosts discussion on Fifth Report on protection of rights of national minorities

Kosovo temporarily bans Serb officials from entering country

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California

Iran MFA summons UK envoy over 'illegal seizure' of supertanker in Gibraltar

ARF-D meets with Yerkir Tsirani political party

Georgia Prosecutor General's Office refers to Tbilisi demonstrations as coup d’état attempt

4 young Armenians deferred from army for remarkable achievements in culture

Armenia Constitutional Court President on evaluation of Constitution

Armenia President meets with members of Alternative Projects Group

CSTO member states' servicemen to participate in parade dedicated to Victory Day

Pakistan PM to meet with US President

Armenia State Revenue Committee head participates in 23rd General Assembly of IOTA

Artsakh president receives Armenia FM

Karabakh issue may be discussed during OSCE informal meeting, Zakharova does not rule out

Hrayr Tovmasyan: Armenia Constitutional Court not in crisis

Karabakh Parliament Speaker congratulates newly elected European Parliament President

Kosovo authorities ban entry to all Serbian officials

PACE delegates urge Armenian authorities to take measures to ensure security of LGBT community

Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia

First female Saudi ambassador takes office in US

Acting CSTO Secretary General: Baku has not submitted applications for joining CSTO

Armenia economy minister, World Bank team discuss Local Economy and Infrastructure Project

Acting CSTO Secretary General: We support idea of ​​holding meeting with heads of NATO, UN, OSCE, and SCO

Armenian doctors to provide free medical services to Aleppo citizens starting July 7

Double tax treaty to be signed during Armenia PM's visit to Singapore

Romania Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Semerikov: Large-scale drills involving 12,000 troops will be held in 4 CSTO member states

Armenia National Security Service has new operational-technical department head

Armenia, Russia to hold military drills this year

Armenia Parliament speaker meets with Cypriot counterpart

Acting CSTO Secretary General: Several statements adopted on Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenian lawyer: Legislative, executive bodies should refrain from criticizing judiciary

12 injured as garbage track overturns in US

NGO chair: Armenian government has no programs to solve Lake Sevan existing issues

Artsakh President's residence hosts graduates of Artsakh universities

Bishop Sahak Marshalian elected Locum Tenens of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople

Armenia ex-justice minister: Executive power not competent to express opinion on judiciary

Saxo Bank predicts repeat of crisis of 70s

Turkish president: US scrapping F-35 jet deal with Turkey would be robbery

Scotland Yard confirms Nazarbayev’s grandson’s suicide attempt

Minister: 5 schools in Armenia will be destroyed and rebuilt

Ex-Justice minister: There are no prerequisites for vetting in Armenia

Armenian government to allocate funds for construction work of number of educational institutions, sports schools

Government approves Charter of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff

Armenia's government to allocate 834 million drams to create robotic laboratories in schools

Ucom’s “2 Numbers in 1 SIM Card” offer available in service centers of Russian Tele2

Oil prices are falling

Armenia, Poland lawmakers take part in joint session in Warsaw

c

Two symbols of Armenia in new innovative product of ARARAT (PHOTO)

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the west coast of Canada

Extraordinary meeting of Armenian parliament to be held on July 9

US court declines to allocate Trump $ 2.5 billion for wall

26 killed in Honduras shipwreck

Putin speaks about conditions of dialogue with Kyiv

Yerevan hosts conference ‘Constitution of Armenia: Red and Green Lines’

Supporters of 2nd president Robert Kocharyan hold protests near Armenian government building

Cuba condemns new US sanctions

Amsterdam offers to completely change its famous red light district

Los Angeles mansion sold for record $ 119.75 million

Lexus LS 500 Inspiration series debuts

Former serviceman meets with Armenia Defense Minister after 19-day hunger strike

Russia Deputy FM: No alternative to Geneva Discussions on South Caucasus

Yerevan summit commitments presented to Permanent Council of La Francophonie