Pashinyan, Putin discuss cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed cooperation within Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CSTO during their phone talks, Kremlin press service reported.
During the conversation, topical issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union were taken into account amid the current chairmanship of Armenia in this union.
Putin and Pashinyan discussed preparations for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for October 1 in Yerevan, as well as prospects for expanding external relations of the EAEU.
The problems of cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization have also been considered.