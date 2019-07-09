Turkey issues arrest warrant for 176 soldiers

The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 176 soldiers for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, Anadolu reported.
The arrest warrants were issued for 176 active serving soldiers including colonels, lieutenants, majors, and captains in Istanbul.
On July 15, 2016, a group of soldiers and officers of the Turkish Armed Forces attempted a coup d'état. The main clashes were in Istanbul and Ankara, leaving 250 people killed and over 2 thousand injured. Ankara accuses FETO of organizing a coup. Thousands of people have been convicted in FETO cases in Turkey.