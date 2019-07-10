News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
534.88
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
My Step MP: Over 1000 employees of Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine are on strike
My Step MP: Over 1000 employees of Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine are on strike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Over 1,000 employees of the Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine have been on strike for quite a long time, said My Step bloc MP Armen Khachatryan on Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the majority of employees of the copper-molybdenum plant are residents of Agarak and Meghri.

“Residents believe that their labor rights were grossly violated. This has led to social problems. I urge the Government to take measures and keep the problem at the center of its attention,” he said.

According to him, tomorrow he will leave for Megri to get acquainted with the problem in detail, and try to find solutions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister: Armenian side interested in importing new Belarusian equipment
Belarusian tractors are in great demand in Armenia…
 Dollar holding relatively steady in Armenia
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 534.34 (up by AMD 1.17)…
 Inspections at trade center belonging to Armenian businessman Gagik Tsrukyan continue
The Committee has been conducting large-scale inspections since April...
 Armenia competition commission chairman to participate in competition law, policy session in Geneva
The issues on partnership of competition authorities in the fight against...
 Armenia territorial administration and development minister meets with Belarusian counterpart
During his three-day working visit to Belarus, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial...
 Minister: Problems over Lake Sevan cause 2.8 billion damage
The department has sent to the prosecutor's office data of expertise on cleaning coastal areas…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos