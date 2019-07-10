My Step MP: Over 1000 employees of Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine are on strike

Over 1,000 employees of the Agarak Copper Molybdenum Combine have been on strike for quite a long time, said My Step bloc MP Armen Khachatryan on Wednesday at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, the majority of employees of the copper-molybdenum plant are residents of Agarak and Meghri.

“Residents believe that their labor rights were grossly violated. This has led to social problems. I urge the Government to take measures and keep the problem at the center of its attention,” he said.

According to him, tomorrow he will leave for Megri to get acquainted with the problem in detail, and try to find solutions.