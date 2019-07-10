UK-US trade dialogue canceled amid scandal with ambassador

Talks between US and UK trade officials were suddenly called off amid a scandal involving UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch and his criticism of President Donald Trump revealed in private memos, The Independent reported.
A spokesman for the US Treasury told the publication that his department is currently working to postpone the bilateral dialogue to another date, but did not explain the reasons for canceling the meeting between the head of the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, and the UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox.
“As Mr Fox was dispatched on Tuesday to apologise directly to Mr Trump’s adult daughter, Ivanka Trump, No 10 indicated that Sir Kim would not take part in the trade negotiations previously scheduled for the day,” the source noted.
As reported earlier, Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized the activities of the British ambassador to the US. US President Donald Trump believes that UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch 'has not served the UK well’.
There was the leak of sensitive memos in which UK ambassador to Washington called US President Donald Trump's administration "clumsy" and “inept”.
On Monday, Trump said that Washington would no longer deal with Darroch, and also criticized UK Prime Minister Theresa May. London expressed regret over the outflow of diplomatic correspondence and spoke in support of the ambassador, noting that London still has full confidence in Darroch.