Armenia MFA issues statement on Turkey's attempt to conduct new drilling in Cyprus
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has issued a statement on Turkey's attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in the northeast of Cyprus. The statement reads as follows:

"We express our deep concern over Turkey’s attempt to conduct a new drilling operation in the northeast of Cyprus. Turkey’s continued provocative actions in the Eastern Mediterranean put the security and stability of the region at risk.  

We reiterate our full support and solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus and its people and call on Turkey to cease all activities within Cyprus’s  Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and respect the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and rights of people of Cyprus to pursue their political, social and economic development without external pressure."
