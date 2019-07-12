News
Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price
Armenia Deputy PM on Armenian-Russian talks over natural gas price
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

Armenia is still holding talks over the natural gas price with Russia. This is what Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“The tariffs issue is multi-componential. I wouldn’t like to shape expectations because there is still a lot of work to do,” he said.

When asked how realistic experts’ claims about the natural gas price increase in 2020 are, the Deputy Prime Minister said he hasn’t seen any fundamental reason for that in the conclusions of experts. However, he agreed that the tariff for natural gas can’t be maintained at the expense of the savings of Gazprom Armenia forever.

As for the rumors that the issue on the natural gas price will be solved when President of Russia Vladimir Putin visits Yerevan in October, Mher Grigoryan said there is a need to focus more on the talks and the consideration of the components, which are more important.

He also informed that Gazprom Armenia will soon send a task force to Armenia to hold talks over the components, including the savings component.
Հայերեն and Русский
