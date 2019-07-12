Armenia PM and wife attend Yerevan Junior Symphony Orchestra's concert

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan attended today the concert of Yerevan Junior Symphony Orchestra held in the garden of the National Assembly and dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas and the 80th anniversary of Tigran Mansurian, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia.
The song “Yerevan” by great composer Tigran Mansurian was performed for the first time by Yerevan Junior Symphony Choir and Orchestra.
The program featured the works of Armenian composers, including Komitas, Mirzoyan, Saryan, Hovhannisyan, Mansurian and Zarifyan, and the junior musicians of the orchestra will be performing these works in Armenia’s provinces and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) soon.