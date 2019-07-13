Azerbaijan reacts agitatedly to US House of Representatives’ decision

Azerbaijan has reacted quite agitatedly to the US House of Representatives’ approval of the amendment introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) to block the transfer of US defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital city Stepanakert Airport.
According to the respective statement by the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Azerbaijan, even though the US has not sold arms to Azerbaijan until now, Azerbaijan can procure advanced military technology from other countries
Also, the MOD stressed that the Azerbaijan Air Force has a variety of air defense measures that are capable of defending the airspace of the country and, if necessary, giving an instant response.
