Iranian FM says European countries’ statement is insufficient to preserve nuclear deal

The European declarations of adherence to the Iranian deal are not enough to maintain this agreement, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
According to him, they did not see any practical steps from the European countries, Al-Jazeera TV channel reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the European countries that signed the deal (Germany, France and the United Kingdom) issued a joint statement expressing concern about the fate of the agreement on the Iranian atom and called for facilitating the de-escalation of the situation in the Persian Gulf.
Germany, France and the United Kingdom expressed their conviction that all parties must understand the possible consequences of their actions, and called on Tehran to fully implement the agreement.
The Iranian deal was concluded by Iran with the permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, UK, China, US, France) and Germany in 2015. The deal restricted Tehran’s nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of UN sanctions and unilateral US and EU restrictive measures.
US President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 Washington’s withdrawal from the deal. This year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Tehran suspends part of its obligations under the nuclear deal and gives other participants two months to return to its implementation. A representative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, on July 8 said that Tehran is enriching uranium for above 3.67%, the maximum level envisaged by the nuclear deal.