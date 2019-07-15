Armenian MP on economic changes

The decline of the import indicator may entail serious problems, and this is why it is necessary to hold serious discussions and take measures to make the volumes of imports and exports similar to each other. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction Sergey Bagratyan told journalists today.
According to him, by 2020, Armenia has to have made changes in the economy through the engagement of investors who want to see operational and comprehensible changes.
According to the deputy, the implementation of large energy projects and increase of Armenia’s energetic potential by another 500 megawatts can create preconditions for decrease of the cost of electricity, and this will become a serious impetus for implementation of other economic projects.
As far as the amendments to the country’s Tax Code are concerned, Bagratyan noted that the results will be tangible in early 2020.