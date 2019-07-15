Trump going to dismiss US Commerce Secretary this summer

US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of dismissing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, NBC reported referring to its sources.
"While Trump has previously expressed frustration with the 81-year-old Ross, in particular over failed trade negotiations, Ross's long personal relationship with the president has allowed him to keep his job. And after the departure of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, the Cabinet’s only Hispanic who resigned on Friday amid questions about his role in a controversial 2008 plea agreement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ross may yet receive another reprieve,” the source noted.
However, according to NBC, after the decision of the US Supreme Court on June 27 to deny the administration to add the issue of citizenship to the census forms due to the lack of sufficient grounds, Trump has suggested to allies he wants a more hard-charging leader as Commerce Secretary, despite having once talked up Ross as a "killer."
The presidential administration did not comment on Ross’s possible resignation.