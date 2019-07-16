Former Armenian serviceman loses consciousness during hunger strike

A while ago, former serviceman Tsolak Khachatryan lost consciousness. Tsolak Khachatryan is holding a hunger strike in front of the government building.
On-duty police officers called an ambulance on the spot. After a checkup, doctors said he had low blood sugar level and offered to inject him on the spot or transfer him to a hospital. Khachatryan sharply refused medical aid and declared that he will continue the hunger strike.
Former serviceman Tsolak Khachatryan started a hunger strike in front of the government building on June 18 with the demand that the government pay the money for his leave and demobilization.