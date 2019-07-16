News
Tuesday
July 16
News
Tuesday
July 16
Former Armenian serviceman loses consciousness during hunger strike
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A while ago, former serviceman Tsolak Khachatryan lost consciousness. Tsolak Khachatryan is holding a hunger strike in front of the government building.

On-duty police officers called an ambulance on the spot. After a checkup, doctors said he had low blood sugar level and offered to inject him on the spot or transfer him to a hospital. Khachatryan sharply refused medical aid and declared that he will continue the hunger strike.

Former serviceman Tsolak Khachatryan started a hunger strike in front of the government building on June 18 with the demand that the government pay the money for his leave and demobilization.
