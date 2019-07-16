News
Armenian MP lets journalists in on secrets about transport reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has decided that, if necessary, he will set up a task force adjunct to the Prime Minister, and that, civil society representatives will most probably participate in the discussions on transport-related issues in addition to relevant organizations once a month as well. This is what deputy of the My Step Alliance Sisak Gabrielyan told journalists today, commenting on the possible reforms in the transport sector.

He informed that a meeting has already taken place. “It was rather effective. I hope these meetings help us develop a long-term concept paper and a road traffic safety strategy for Armenia. During the meeting, we were introduced to the Prime Minister’s plan for reforms that the government and parliament will be undertaking within the next couple of months. This concerns a scoring system,” Gabrielyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
