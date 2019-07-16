Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has filed an appeal to the Criminal Court of Appeal in regard to the attachment imposed on the assets of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, as reported Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan.
Two judges of the first instance court, examining the appeals of the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan against the decision on imposing attachment of the assets of Kocharyan and Gevorgyan, found that this decision of the Special Investigation Service was a violation of their rights. In both cases, the court deemed that this decision was a violation of their personal rights, but failed to make elimination of the violation binding.
The Prosecutor General’s Office believes the decisions on the assets of both Armen Gevorgyan and Robert Kocharyan are lawful. The Criminal Court of Appeal has already accepted the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office for proceedings.