News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets
Armenia Prosecutor General's Office files appeal regarding attachment of ex-officials' assets
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia has filed an appeal to the Criminal Court of Appeal in regard to the attachment imposed on the assets of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan, as reported Head of the Public Relations Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan.

Two judges of the first instance court, examining the appeals of the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan against the decision on imposing attachment of the assets of Kocharyan and Gevorgyan, found that this decision of the Special Investigation Service was a violation of their rights. In both cases, the court deemed that this decision was a violation of their personal rights, but failed to make elimination of the violation binding.

The Prosecutor General’s Office believes the decisions on the assets of both Armen Gevorgyan and Robert Kocharyan are lawful. The Criminal Court of Appeal has already accepted the appeals of the Prosecutor General’s Office for proceedings.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Adversary’s shots cause fire on Armenia border with Nakhchivan
The fire spread about 10 hectares on the Azerbaijani side and passed to the Armenian side…
 20 hectares of vegetative cover burned up near Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
67 rescuers took part in firefighting…
 Several injured in Armenian road accident (PHOTOS)
According to the source, the driver and his passenger have been hospitalized…
 Mom and daughter killed in Armenia rockfall
35-year-old Karine Galstyan and her 12-year-old daughter Lilia Mkrtumyan were killed...
 Two killed in rockfall in Armenia’s Lori province
According to the source, a combat crew and rescuers arrived at the scene…
 5 people injured in tragic Armenia accident in Shirak province
The accident occurred in Armenia’s Shirak province…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos