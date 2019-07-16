Armenia Defense Minister receives US Ambassador

Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracey, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Issues on bilateral cooperation in the defense sector were discussed during the meeting, and the parties summed up the results of the previously implemented actions and the future course of planned actions in order to make them more targeted and effective. They also discussed other issues of mutual interest.