Former Armenia justice minister on authorities' repressions against Constitutional Court judges

Seeing that they aren’t able to use any other method to force members of the Constitutional Court to resign, the authorities are now using the whole mechanism for repressions under the leadership of Chief of Police of Armenia Valeriy Osipyan. This is what former Minister of Justice of Armenia Arpine Hovhannisyan told 168.am.
“The authorities have tried everything. Based on my information, the authorities have offered judges of the Constitutional Court to serve as diplomats in European countries, have given them many promises for service and have even made indirect threats. The only thing left for the authorities to do is the good old “weapon”, that is, verification. They say Valeriy Osipyan is also involved in this,” she said.
According to Arpine Hovhannisyan, the authorities are using all the resources of the 6th Police Department. “They are particularly digging deep into the past of the President of the Constitutional Court and judges. I believe the authorities don’t realize that they might be secretly followed as well. I hope Osipyan realizes this, and all the “actions” entailing grave legal consequences can’t go unnoticed and will be recorded.”