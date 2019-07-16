Venice Commission's announcement on judicial reforms to be made in Armenia

Armenia will request the Venice Commission’s opinion on the draft amendments to the Judicial Code once they are ready. This is stated in the announcement of the Commission.
“Within the framework of the fruitful cooperation between the Armenian authorities and the Venice Commission, in particular for judicial reforms, following a meeting between the Minister of Justice and President of the Venice Commission Gianni Buquicchio on July 2, 2019, the minister has announced that he will request the Commission’s opinion on the draft amendments to the Judicial Code which are currently being prepared in consultation with the Council of Europe, once they are ready,” reads the announcement of the Venice Commission.