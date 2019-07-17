Peru’s ex-president arrested in US

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo was arrested in the US on request for extradition to his homeland, BBC reported.
Toledo, who led the country from 2001 to 2006, fled Peru after the justice authorities accused him of receiving a bribe of $ 20 million from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. In exchange for a bribe, Toledo reportedly helped the company to get contracts for work on the state order. Peruvian authorities asked the US to extradite the ex-president a year ago. Toledo, 73, denies all charges.
Several high-profile arrests in Peru for over the past few years, related to corruption have taken place at once - and in all these cases, leaders of the Brazilian Odebrecht offered bribes to senior officials. Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was also arrested on charges of accepting bribes from Brazilians.
Another former Peruvian president, Alan Garcia, shot himself to avoid arrest in April. The charges against Garcia were also brought forward in the Odebrecht case.