Every year, Armenia “transports” 1,500,000,000 cubic meters of water from the Ararat Valley to Azerbaijan, decreasing the level of underground waters by 9 meters and increasing the norms for irrigation. This is what Chairman of the Expert Committee for Conservation of Lake Sevan adjunct to the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Yuri Javadyan said today during the debate entitled “Issues of Lake Sevan and the Paths for Solutions” and organized by the Prosperous Armenia Party at the National Assembly.
Javadyan also said 22,000-hectares of area are currently at risk of being deserted since the water pressure zone has become smaller in size. “Why are we giving so much water from the Ararat Valley? Is anyone interested in this? After all, all NGOs know the situation that Ararat Valley is in,” Javadyan said.