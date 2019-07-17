Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Washington to attend the Second Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, met yesterday with Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties attached importance to the conduct of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom as a cooperative platform.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s approaches to exercise of the right to freedom of religion, and the parties particularly touched upon the protection of religious minorities in the Middle East, particularly Christians.

During the meeting, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the recent dynamics of the partnering and friendly relations between Armenia and the United States and exchanged views on global and regional issues.

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the meeting held in Washington on June 20 and particularly underscored the need to shape a favorable environment to advance the peace process.