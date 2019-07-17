News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Washington to attend the Second Annual Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, met yesterday with Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties attached importance to the conduct of the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom as a cooperative platform.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s approaches to exercise of the right to freedom of religion, and the parties particularly touched upon the protection of religious minorities in the Middle East, particularly Christians.

During the meeting, the interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the recent dynamics of the partnering and friendly relations between Armenia and the United States and exchanged views on global and regional issues.

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs also touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the meeting held in Washington on June 20 and particularly underscored the need to shape a favorable environment to advance the peace process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament speaker: We would like for US to not put pressure on Armenia in context of Iran sanctions
Ararat Mirzoyan addressed at the Atlantic Council, in Washington, D.C…
 Congresswoman Chu: US should lead peacekeeping efforts in Karabakh
Congressman Cox also underscored the more active involvement by the US in the maintenance of peace in the region…
 Former MP: Four-Day Artsakh War committee needs to examine Pashinyan's statement
Hakobyan added that if Pashinyan was right, it will turn...
 Commission dealing with probe in April 2016 war will work hard in summer and fall
“The commission’s work will often not be available to the media...
 Armenia Ambassador: It is necessary to talk to, not about Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia is a member state of the Eurasian Economic Union and...
 Armenia MOD refutes disinformation from Azerbaijan once again
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia refutes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos