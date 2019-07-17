News
Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution
Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It wouldn’t be right for the government or the parliamentary majority to undertake constitutional amendments. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told Azatutyun Radio today.

“I don’t think it would be right for the government or the parliamentary majority to undertake constitutional amendments because people might interpret it as the new government amending the Constitution the way it sees fit, but I think it’s normal for the public to undertake such initiatives,” he said.

Although Nikol Pashinyan stated that the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia has never been legitimate, he also didn’t think it’s right to change the Constitution often.
