Charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

The Massachusetts State Prosecutor’s Office dropped the charges against actor Kevin Spacey, who was charged with sexual harassment of the 18-year-old son of TV presenter Heather Unruh The young man claimed that Spacey was pestering him in a restaurant on Nantucket Island in 2016, CNN reported.
The boy told police Spacey bought him a number of alcoholic drinks and tried to get him to go back to the actor's house afterward. However, the star had pleaded not guilty.
At the court hearings, the Spacey’s defense stated that a part of the data was deleted from the smartphone of a young man, who kept records and reports presented as evidence of the prosecution, which actually is a crime.
The judge demanded to show a smartphone, but the young men’s lawyers said that the phone disappeared.
“The alleged victim, who CNN is not naming, exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a July 8 pre-trial hearing focused on the disappearance of a cell phone he used the night of the alleged assault and questions about whether he deleted text messages,” the source noted.
In response, Spacey’s lawyers offered to discontinue the case because of the violations. The prosecutor's office decided to drop the charges from the actor.
Spacey was accused of sexual harassment in several countries; in the wake of the #MeTo movement, these accusations became widely publicized. His career collapsed in November 2017 following several allegations of sexual assault and harassment.