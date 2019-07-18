Relatives of detainees in Ijevan gather outside regional administration building

Armenia President receives Premier Gladys Berejiklian of Australia’s New South Wales

US House of Representatives approves resolutions banning Saudi Arabian, UAE arms sales

US officials: Erdogan needs S-400 to protect against his air force

Armenia’s Pashinyan on Ijevan clashes: No one can speak with government with blackmail

ResponsAbility launches $ 175 m blended finance impact securitization transaction arranged by JP Morgan

Armenia government allocates additional funding to Economy Ministry’s Tourism Committee

Armenia PM on Ijevan incident: Any attempt to impose unlawful conditions upon government will get harshest counteraction

12 killed as anime studio set on fire in Japan

PM on clashes in Armenia’s Ijevan: We will stop illegal cutting down of trees

Nelson Mandela International Day

Armenia's High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs’ working visit to Moscow kicks off

Charges against Kevin Spacey dropped

NATO chief says Turkey remains important ally despite Russian S-400s deal

Avinyan: Joining of Russia, Georgia, Armenia, Iran energy grids can be completed in 2-3 years

Criminal case initiated after clashes between Armenia police and demonstrators in Ijevan

Newspaper: Armenia parliament speaker’s current US visit to cost over $60k on state budget

US House of Representatives votes against Trump impeachment resolution

11 people, including 8 police, hospitalized after clashes between police and demonstrators in Ijevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia provincial governor on Ijevan incidents: No unlawful demand of demonstrators has been met

Book devoted to architecture of Armenian cathedrals in Ukraine released in Kiev

Armenia's Pashinyan on his call to block entrances to and exits from courts

Armenia PM against government amending the Constitution

Armenia PM on criminal cases and investigators' salaries

Armenia PM: Goal is to have impartial court, not to conduct vetting

Armenia PM: There is poor management, but it's not my team's fault

Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties

Armenia PM raising issue of changing Constitutional Court President

Turkish court sentences 9 for different periods under Hrant Dink murder case

Turkey's Deputy Consul in Iraqi Kurdistan killed in Erbil

Armenia PM on Venice Commission

NEWS.am daily digest: 17.07.19

Armenia PM, Holy See Apostolic Nuncio discuss Armenia-Vatican relations

Greek MPs take oath of office

European Commission launches antitrust investigation against Amazon

Armenia Police Chief, victims' families pay tribute to police officers killed at Patrol Sentry Service Regiment

One killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)

Acting CSTO Secretary General urges to create standards of conduct in the information field under UN

Armenia President visits Yerevan Municipality

Armenia FM, US Department of State representative touch upon Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Expert: Armenia "transports" 1,500,000,000 cubic meters of water to Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM meets with new Director-General of UN Office at Geneva

Armenian political party leader on Armenia's authorities and Karabakh

Bill Gates no longer 2nd richest billionaire

Karabakh defense minister visits some military units, frontline

Armenian environmentalist on use of water from Armenia's artesian basins

Ararat Mirzoyan, Nancy Pelosi discuss Armenian-American relations

Eurasian Economic Union exchange rate policy advisory board to be set up

Armenia minister receives British Council education officer

Armenia PM holds consultation over public procurement

3 Turkish diplomats killed in Erbil shooting

Holy See Apostolic Nuncio expresses Vatican’s support for Armenia reforms

Armenia PM has new Protocol Officer

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Family killed in car crash in Krasnodar were from Lernakert village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

Karabakh FM meets with Armenia National Security Council Secretary

Human-centric architecture: Discussions by Galaxy Group of Companies and PechaKucha organizers (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM congratulates newly elected European Commission President

Armenia Ombudsman on medical services at penitentiary institutions

UK government communications’ service experts in Armenia, present their track-record

Armenia Ombudsman to meet with serviceman Yuri Broyan today

Karabakh defense minister, Armenia Security Council secretary confer on situation at line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenian family killed in Russian tragic accident

Ucom completes placement of AMD and USD bonds

Head of Armenian Yelpin village: Adversary has been shooting in our direction since July 11

Armenia army rear security discussed at MOD

Armenia’s Avinyan to UN official: Turkey’s Araks River reservoir construction projects are worrisome

Armenian Deputy Justice Minister Tigran Khachikyan resigns

Russian FM: Armenia is Russia's key partner in South Caucasus

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to be new German Defense Minister

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan fired at Yelpin village, from Nakhchivan

Ararat Mirzoyan meets U.S. Senate Republican Majority leader Mitch McConnell

Office of Human Rights Defender examines appeal of Armenia 2nd President’s lawyers

Ombudsman: We will make sure ratification of conventions contradicting Constitution is excluded

Air Moldova passenger plane engine malfunctions in air, aircraft successfully lands thanks to Armenian pilots

Russian FM calls conditions for resumption of direct Russia-Georgia flights

US hopes to hold talks with North Korea on denuclearization

Armenian delegation led by parliament speaker participates in leaders’ forum in Washington

Avinyan: Armenia can be at forefront of 4th industrial revolution

Armenia Deputy Police Chief to participate in discussions on EU visa liberalization in Vienna

Srbuhi Galyan appointed Deputy Minister of Justice

President Sarkissian to Chancellor Merkel: Your contribution to development of Armenian-German relations is undeniable

Pashinyan hails Germany assistance in implementation of reforms in Armenia

Trump’s ex-advisor banned from using Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

US Congress condemns Trump for attacking four Democrats

Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation

Peru’s ex-president arrested in US

Armenia lawmakers at US Congress forum: This is unique initiative

Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed

US congressman wants to find out whether Pentagon used ticks as biological weapon

Renowned Armenian actor dies aged 67

Venice Commission's announcement on judicial reforms to be made in Armenia

US Secretary of State hopes Washington and Pyongyang are resourceful

Trump says he has made great progress with Iran

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president

Mark Esper: War with Iran would be a "catastrophe"

Former Armenia justice minister on authorities' repressions against Constitutional Court judges

Armenia Ombudsman visits Prkutyun Center for Disabled Children and Youth

Ukraine to change ambassador in Armenia